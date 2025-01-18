CM Mohan Charan Majhi flags off pilgrimage train, seeks blessings from senior citizens

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday flagged off the Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana (BNTYY) train at Bhubaneswar railway station here.

A total of 800 pilgrims from Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Dhenkanal districts left for different holy places in the Bhubaneswar-Shirdi-Nashik special train.

The chief minister said the state government has made accommodation, travel and food arrangements at the pilgrimage sites for the senior citizens travelling by the special train. Dedicated officials, guides and medical teams are also accompanying the senior citizens in their journey, he said.

The chief minister said according to traditions of Sanatana dharma, everyone wishes to visit holy places during their lifetime to seek divine blessings. “But in many cases, their wish is not fulfilled due to various reasons. It is a matter of happiness that you are now able to visit the abodes of Baba Bholenath and Shirdi Sai,” he said.

Stating that his government has taken several steps during seven months for the well-being of senior citizens, the chief minister said when they are happy and satisfied, it is a blessing for the entire society and the state. He also said when senior citizens visit temple of other states, it promotes cultural exchange between different states and people.

The chief minister said that those in age group of 60-75 years and enrolled under Antyodaya Anna Yojana, NFSA and MGNREGA can avail the benefit under the scheme through an application by furnishing the documents issued by the government reflecting their economic status.

The government had launched the scheme to help economically-disadvantaged senior citizens travel to different pilgrimage centres in the country from particular boarding points in the state. This year, arrangements have been made for visiting Shirdi, Nashik, Kamakshya, Varanasi, Kolkata Dakshineswar Kali Temple and Ayodhya, benefiting 8,000 senior citizens in phases with 800 passengers in each batch.

The special trains will operate in two phases from Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Sambalpur, Rayagada and Balasore.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, Skill Development minister Sampad Chandra Swain and several MLAs were present.