Missing 23-year-old’s body found in nullah along NH-16 near Odisha's Haladiapadar

BERHAMPUR: Mystery shrouds the death of a 23-year-old missing youth whose body was recovered from a nullah along NH-16 near Haladiapadar on the outskirts of Berhampur in Ganjam district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Shantanu Nayak of Patapur village within Golanthara police limits. Nayak was reportedly missing since January 14.

Sources said on Tuesday, the youth went to the local market and did not return home. His family members launched a search but failed to trace him. Subsequently, they lodged a missing complaint with police on Thursday.

On Friday morning, some locals found a body floating in the nullah and informed the cops who rushed to the spot for investigation. A motorcycle was also found lying near the nullah. On being informed, the parents of Nayak reached the spot and identified the body as that of their son.

Police retrieved Nayak’s body and sent it for autopsy. “Investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances which led to the youth’s death and identify the owner of the abandoned motorcycle,” said a police officer.