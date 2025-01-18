Vedanta stall at Kalahandi fest Ghumura

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta in Lanjigarh town has set up a stall showcasing its community development initiatives at the four-day-long 27th Kalahandi Utsav-Ghumura.

The stall displayed handcrafted marvels of Vedanta’s project Adikala, an initiative aimed to revive India’s oldest art forms Saura and Dhokra and empower over 200 rural families through sustainable livelihood opportunities. The stall has homemade organic products manufactured by over 4,000 women under project Sakhi.

Kalahandi MP Malvika Devi and collector Sachin Pawar inaugurated the stall and highlighted the region’s unique blend of culture and modern development. Vedanta’s community development efforts exemplify how industrial growth can complement cultural preservation and foster socio-economic development for local communities, said Devi.

Pawar said, “Vedanta’s initiatives are a reflection of how industries can support and develop surrounding regions by embracing their cultural legacies.”

“Kalahandi Utsav serves as a platform that celebrates the soul of this region and Vedanta is proud to be a part of this fest. We aim to highlight not just our industrial excellence but also our dedication to support people through education, health and livelihood creation initiatives,” said Pranab Bhattacharyya, CEO of Vedanta Alumina Business.