Orissa HC tells CMC to shift garbage transit station from Sati Chaura, shut down MCC

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ordered for immediate relocation of the garbage transit station at Sati Chaura and micro-composting centre (MCC) near Raghunath Jew Temple at Telenga Bazar. Both are operating in densely populated areas within Cuttack city.

The bench constituted to deal with civic problems in Cuttack was hearing the grievance of the Advocates’ Committee headed by High Court Bar Association president Bijay Dash on Thursday. Shifting of the dumping yard at Sati Chaura was sought as it was posing serious health threat to residents.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) authorities submitted that the dumping yard at Sati Chaura is being used as a transit point. The garbage collected from Cuttack city is stacked there for some time before being transported from there to the dumping yard at Chakradharpur, away from the city limits. The collector has been requested to provide adequate land for shifting the dumping yard from Sati Chaura, the CMC claimed.

CMC counsel Debasis Nayak submitted that there are 13 MCCs in Cuttack for conversion of garbage into manure pursuant to the state government policy. One such MCC is operational near the famous Raghunath Jew temple in Telenga Bazar.

However, the bench of Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh observed, “It needs no emphasis that an MCC in the middle of the city, especially in a densely populated locality like Telenga Bazar is harmful to the health of the public. Constant movement of garbage-laden vehicles plying to and from the MCC and foul smell emanating from decaying matter has created an unhealthy environment in the said area.”

“This court, therefore, directs that the municipal authorities shall take immediate steps to ensure that no fresh garbage is dumped at the MCC near Raghunath Jew temple. The authorities shall further ensure that the accumulation of garbage that has already been dumped at the said MCC be disposed of at the earliest, in any case, not later than January 27. The said MCC should not operate thereafter pending further orders,” the bench said.

The bench posted the matter for further consideration to January 30, expecting a compliance report from CMC by January 28.