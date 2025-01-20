Fraud duo who minted Rs 2 crore to provide secret agent jobs, NGO grants, held

BHUBANESWAR: Two fraudsters Balangir police arrested for duping jobseekers not only opened a fake website on a fictitious intelligence agency but also engaged the gullible victims as its ‘secret agents’.

The accused - Matru Prasad Sethi and Gopal Kumar Shaw - opened a fake website on National Intelligence Bureau which mimicked country’s premiere agency Intelligence Bureau. Balangir police said they will request Google to take down the fake website.

Police said the duo assured unemployed youths to provide them jobs in the agency with a monthly salary of Rs 44,000. They reportedly took money ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh from job aspirants and provided them fake appointment letters. The victims were asked to work as ‘secret agents’ for two years and later promised to be provided with weapons and uniforms, police said.

Matru and Gopal are accused of cheating 45 job aspirants in Odisha, Maharashtra and Telangana to the tune of Rs 2 crore. Maharashtra Police also visited Kolkata to nab Gopal, a native of West Bengal, a few months back but were not able to trace his whereabouts.

The duo used the ill-gotten money to target small business owners to set up fake registered trusts claiming they would receive foreign grants and aid running into crores of rupees. They even opened offices of fake NGOs named Akankhya Trust, Swadhin Sankalp, Atulya Foundation, Kuber Memorial Trust, Kalyani Foundation, Mamatamayee Foundation and Obasa in Balangir and Sonepur districts.