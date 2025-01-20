Suspected diarrhoea outbreak claims four lives in Puri district

PURI: Panic has gripped scores of villages under Gopinathpur and Gadishgopa gram panchayats of Kanas block after four persons died and several others have taken ill in the last 15 days in a suspected diarrhoea outbreak.

While 61-year-old Gurei Sethy of Naikulapatana village died on Sunday, the three others include Magi Dalei (77), Sachala Sahoo and Sarathi Pradhan (75), all residents of Naugaon village. All of them suffered from vomiting and loose motion and died during treatment at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Villagers attributed the deaths to consumption of polluted water from Daya river. Jairam Satpathy, a resident of Kanas, said villagers are being forced to use the polluted water from Daya river for drinking and other purposes since most of the tube wells installed in the villages are lying defunct.

“Despite repeated complaints, the administration has done little to provide safe drinking water to the villages,” local residents alleged. They further claimed the Kanas block hospital and the primary health centres are in complete disarray owing to absence of adequate doctors and life-saving drugs at the facilities.