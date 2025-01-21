Assault on Bardol woman: Three nabbed, hunt on for prime accused

BARGARH: Police on Monday arrested three persons for the alleged involvement in the assault of a 24-year-old woman who was found severely injured in a forest in Kurla last week.

The accused are Sarjan Dansena (36) and Prahallad Dash (33) of Bijepur and Jaykrushna Dansana (40) of Jagdalpur.

Assistant SP Indurekha Paschimakabat said the trio was accomplices of the prime accused who is absconding. They had given him shelter and later helped him destroy evidence and escape from Bargarh.

During investigation, it was found that the victim had gone to Bargarh to meet the prime accused. She was also seen roaming with him. Subsequently, the prime accused assaulted the woman and left her in the forest. “Investigation suggests the victim was assaulted only by the main accused. However, we are yet to ascertain the actual sequence of event and motive behind the assault,” said the ASP.

She further said the arrested trio has confessed to their crime. They were produced in court on the day. Police are conducting multiple raids and the prime accused will be nabbed soon.

Superintendent of VIMSAR, Burla Lal Mohan Nayak said no signs of sexual offence were found during medical examination of the victim. Hence, the possibility of rape has been ruled out. The woman’s condition has improved remarkably.

Meanwhile, alleging police inaction in the case, various organisations and political parties have threatened to observe a 12-hour bandh in Bargarh on Tuesday.

The woman, a resident of Bardol within Bargarh Sadar police limits, had gone missing on January 12 while she was on way to visit Dhanuyatra festival in Bargarh town. On January 14, she was found lying unconscious in a forest with head injury and fractures.