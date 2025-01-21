Robbers strike at businessman’s house in Odisha, loot ornaments and cash worth Rs 80 lakh

ROURKELA: Armed robbers raided the house of a businessman in Hemgir and decamped with cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 80 lakh after overpowering his family members during the wee hours on Monday.

Police said at around 1 am, four armed robbers entered the house of businessman Nikhil Agarwal at Barpali, around 145 km from Rourkela, from the backside using a rope. They threatened his family members with firearms and other weapons. All family members present in the house were tied and locked in a room.

The miscreants then collected all the gold, diamond and silver ornaments including those worn by the women. After getting hold of the cash, they escaped.

DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said the victim owns a hotel business in Hemgir. In his complaint, the businessman said two of the culprits were carrying firearms while others were armed with ‘bhujali’. Faces of all the miscreants were covered with clothes and monkey caps.

Rai further said the robbers assaulted the house owner to terrorise him and other family members. There was a family get-together at Agarwal’s house for an upcoming marriage ceremony on January 27. A total of nine family members were present at the house during the incident. All of them were tied and locked in a room.

The miscreants searched the house for two hours and after collecting the valuables, swiftly escaped. All of them were speaking in Hindi. The DIG said as per preliminary information, around one kg gold and one kg silver ornaments, two sets of diamond jewelleries and Rs 1.80 lakh cash were looted.

A case has been registered in this connection. Hemgir police has launched a manhunt and the culprits will be nabbed soon, Rai added.