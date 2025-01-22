In 20 days, Koraput reports 22.29L quintal paddy purchase

JEYPORE: The state government agencies engaged for kharif paddy procurement in Koraput district have recorded purchase of over 22.29 lakh quintal paddy in last 20 days from different paddy purchasing centres.

After confrontation over FAQ standard between farmers and millers in the district, paddy procurement was geared up in 109 mandis from January first week and is now going on without any hiccups.

Till date, about 22.29 lakh quintal paddy has been purchased through 20 LAMPS, three pani panchayts and 15 SHGs in the district. The government had given a target of 25.18 lakh quintal paddy procurement for Koraput district.

Around 39,900 farmers had registered for selling paddy in different PACs for the kharif season and the government agencies engaged about 92 millers for custom milling of paddy purchased at the mandis.