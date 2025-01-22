Lecturer charged with attempting to rape student in Odisha's Jajpur district

JAJPUR: Lecturer of a private degree college at Balia in Jajpur district has been booked for allegedly attempting to rape a girl student, police said on Tuesday.

The accused is a lecturer with Abhimanyu Samanta Singhar Degree College at Balia, located in Bari Ramachandrapur police limits. After the complaint, he is at large.

The 20-year-old complainant, who pursues her third year course in the college, alleged that the teacher on the pretext of giving her more marks in the examinations allegedly took her to a vacant room of the college and tried to rape her. When she protested, he threatened to fail her in the examination.

The victim said she reported the matter to the college principal but she was pressured to settle the matter amicably. “Then I informed my family which came to the college and demanded action against the lecturer but nothing happened for three days. We approached local police on Thursday but they also sat on the complaint,” said the victim.

Police swung into action when fellow students sat on dharna before the college entrance gate along with the victim and her family, demanding justice on Monday afternoon. Jajpur additional superintendent of police Sitikanta Kanungo reached the spot and discussed the matter with agitating students and family members of the victim. The protest was withdrawn after assurance that justice would be given to the victim.

Principal of the college could not be reached for comment as he was on leave. Bari Ramachandrapur police station in-charge Jyotirmayee Sethy said a case was registered against the lecturer under relevant sections of BNS.

“The accused has fled the area and we are on the job to arrest him,” she said.