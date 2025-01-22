Live wire trap kills tribal couple in Odisha's Koraput

JEYPORE: A tribal couple was killed after allegedly coming in contact with a live wire trap laid for wild animals in Geruput reserve forest within Nandapur police limits in Koraput district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Balaram Galel (25) and his wife Bala (24) of Upargeruput.

Sources said the couple had gone to Geruput forest to collect firewood in the afternoon. When they did not return home till late in the evening, their relatives went to the forest and found their half-burnt bodies.

On being informed, Nandapur police reached the spot in the night and seized the bodies. During search on Tuesday, police found the live wire trap near the spot.

Police said a case was registered on basis of the complaint lodged by the deceased couple’s family members. Efforts are underway to identify and nab the villagers who had laid the trap.