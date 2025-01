BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday enhanced the special risk allowance for the SOG jawans from Rs 8,000 to Rs 25,000 following the killing of 16 Naxals in a joint operation by Odisha and Chhattisgarh police.

Stating that the SOG jawans played an important role in this operation, the chief minister appreciated their achievement and wished them well.

He also announced that the state government will intensify its campaign against the Maoists in the coming days.