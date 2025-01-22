Second murder in Odisha's Badagada in 48 hours as body of 65-year-old found in Maisiantap forest

BERHAMPUR: The injury-ridden body of a 65-year-old man was found in Maisiantap forest near Ora village within Badagada police limits in Ganjam district on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as Kartik Swain of nearby Lembakumpa village. Sources said Kartik went to the forest in the morning to collect firewood but did not return home. Worried, his family members and villagers started a search and found his body with multiple injuries lying in the forest.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body for autopsy. Kartik’s family members claimed he was murdered. “Kartik had a fight with some villagers three days back. We believe he has been murdered over the issue,” they alleged.

Police said basing on the complaint has been filed by the deceased’s family members, a murder case has been registered. Investigation is underway and no one has been arrested so far.