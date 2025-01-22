Second murder in Odisha's Badagada in 48 hours as body of 65-year-old found in Maisiantap forest

BERHAMPUR: The injury-ridden body of a 65-year-old man was found in Maisiantap forest near Ora village within Badagada police limits in Ganjam district on Tuesday.
Police identified the deceased as Kartik Swain of nearby Lembakumpa village. Sources said Kartik went to the forest in the morning to collect firewood but did not return home. Worried, his family members and villagers started a search and found his body with multiple injuries lying in the forest.
On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body for autopsy. Kartik’s family members claimed he was murdered. “Kartik had a fight with some villagers three days back. We believe he has been murdered over the issue,” they alleged.
Police said basing on the complaint has been filed by the deceased’s family members, a murder case has been registered. Investigation is underway and no one has been arrested so far.
This is the second case of murder in Badagada area in the last 48 hours. On Sunday, one Damburu Swain was found brutally murdered in Raibandha village within Badagada police limits. The body of the 45-year-old man was found near a pond with his throat slit and limbs detached. Damburu worked in Surat and had come to the village recently for his daughter’s marriage.
On Monday, police arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in the murder. Police said Damburu had enmity with one Sankar Swain whose son Bainath wanted to marry his daughter. In the past, he had assaulted Bainath when the latter stopped his daughter on the road and proposed to marry her.
Meanwhile, Damburu fixed his daughter’s marriage at another place. When he returned to the village from Surat to perform the marriage, Bainath and Sankar hatched a plan to eliminate him. The father-son duo along with three other villagers Santosh Gouda, Ratnakar Gouda and Murali Gouda murdered Damburu, informed police.