Thief arrested for stealing from shops, malls across Jagatsinghpur, Biridi, Cuttack

JAGATSINGHPUR: A thief involved in multiple thefts across shopping malls and shops of Jagatsinghpur, Biridi, and Cuttack city was arrested by police on Tuesday.

Sub-divisional police officer Jagatsinghpur Rashmiranjan Sahoo told mediapersons that accused, Sarbeswar Pradhan, a resident of Badapokharia under Khurda district, was behind the series of thefts. After committing the crime in Cuttack town and Biridi, he was staying at a hotel in Jagatsinghpur town since December 20 last year.

Police said Pradhan specialised in breaking into shopping malls and shops by climbing onto rooftops and opening locks of iron gates. The case came to light after Tusharkant Bhatt, manager of V-Bazaar in Jagatsinghpur town, lodged an FIR with Jagatsinghpur police station. He reported that miscreants had broken the locks on the rooftop iron gate of the mall and stolen goods.

A special team was formed to track down the thief. During a raid, police seized various stolen items, including cosmetics, dry fruits, dress materials, air bags, trolley bags, shoes, slippers, house-breaking tools, with the total value of recovered goods amounting to Rs 50,000.

Pradhan had earlier committed thefts in Biridi police jurisdiction. Police recovered additional stolen items including electric irons, table fans, chargers, dress materials, induction cooktops, and other goods worth over Rs 1 lakh.