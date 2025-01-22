Two minor sisters killed in accident on NH-143 in Sundargarh, uncle critical

ROURKELA: Two minor sisters were killed while their uncle suffered critical injuries after the two-wheeler on which they were travelling was hit by a truck near Rajamunda bypass of NH-143 within Lahunipada police limits in Sundargarh’s Bonai sub-division on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as Janaki Thakur (12) and her sister Karishma of Kuliposh village in Lahunipada. Their uncle Sudhir Thakur (26) has been admitted to a private hospital and his condition is reportedly critical.

Sources said the trio was on way to Lahunipada from Rourkela with the sisters riding pillions. Suddenly, a truck hit their two-wheeler from behind. All three of them sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to Lahunipada community health centre. They were later shifted to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) where the girls died. Subsequently, Sudhir was taken to a private hospital in Rourkela.

Police registered an unnatural death case in this connection and seized the bodies for autopsy.