DGP Khurania reviews security after 14 Naxals neutralised in Odisha-Chhattisgarh border operation

NUAPADA: Odisha Police has beefed up security in the aftermath of the major anti-Maoist operation on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border where 14 Naxals were neutralised in the last two days.

Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania on Wednesday visited the Naxal-affected districts of Nuapada and Kalahandi to assess the situation and ensure preparedness for any retaliatory action by the Maoists.

Stating that security forces are on high alert to counter infiltration and cross-border movements of Maoists, Khurania said, “The SPs have been directed to maintain extreme vigilance and deploy special teams at critical points along Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.”

The DGP also underscored the focus on leveraging modern technologies including advanced surveillance equipment, drones and enhanced communication systems in anti-Naxal operations.

Khurania also interacted with security personnel and reviewed operational challenges. He promised to address logistical issues to ensure better efficiency.

Local police stations have been instructed to strengthen informant networks and encourage residents to report suspicious activities. Collaborative efforts with Chhattisgarh police have also been intensified to monitor transit routes and hideouts used by Maoists. Security forces are committed to ensuring peace and safety in the region, he said.

On the day, Khurania also interacted with SOG jawan Dharmendra Bhoi and CoBRA commando Niraj Kumar over video call and checked on their health condition. Bhoi and Kumar were injured during the anti-Maoist operation.

The DGP said acknowledging the efforts of the Special Operation Group (SOG) teams involved in the operation, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a hike in incentive allowances for SOG personnel from Rs 8,000 to Rs 25,000 per month.

Khurania was accompanied by IG, South Western Range Niti Shekhar, DIG (Operations) Akhileswar Singh and Nuapada SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra.

The 14 Maoist cadres were neutralised by security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kularighat reserve forest area in Gariaband district, which is only five km away from Nuapada border.