Former BJD MLA saves accident victim’s life

CUTTACK: BJD leader and ex-MLA of Niali Dr Pramod Mallick has set an example as a Good Samaritan by saving the life of an accident victim in the area on Wednesday evening.

As per reports, 45-year-old Sini Sethi of Madhab village along with her daughter Manasi had gone to a Jan Seva Kendra for correction of Aadhar card. On their way back, they had a collision with a bike on Panimal-Krushnaprasad road.

Sini sustained head injury fell unconscious on the road. With her mother lying in a pool of blood, Manasi fervently requested the passersby to extend a helping hand to shift her mother to the hospital, but no one came forward.

Around that time, Dr Mallick who was returning after attending a social programme in the Krushnaprasad area by that route noticed the accident. He immediately stopped his car and shifted the injured woman in his vehicle to Niali CHC. Being a doctor, he had also monitored her treatment at the hospital.

“After first aid, the injured woman was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for CT scan and further treatment,” said superintendent, Niali CHC, Dr S Naveen.