‘Identify no-mining zones for judicious use of natural resources in Odisha’

BHUBANESWAR: Alleging unmindful utilisation of fossil fuel and mineral resources, environmentalists and activists on Saturday demanded immediate identification of no-mining zones for protection of environment and sustainable use of natural resources in the state.

They also urged CM Mohan Charan Majhi and the state government to bring legislation to protect Deomali, Gandhamardan, Niyamgiri and other precious hills for future generations.

Lok Shakti Abhiyan president Prafulla Samantara alleged that fossil fuel and mineral blocks in the state are being auctioned without holding gram sabhas.

“Around 25 blocks of coal, iron ore and bauxite have already been auctioned, while some others are in the process of being given away to bidders. The government must immediately stop it and revoke all the previous auctions done this way,” Samantara said underlining that the state government has a constitutional obligation to protect people’s interests.

“The Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015 under MMDRA, 1957 require the state government to ensure compliance of Article 244 and the fifth Schedule and sixth schedules of the Constitution of India, the PESA Act, 1996 and the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 (FRA). Therefore, it must ensure that the process of auction of mining leases is fully compliant with the constitutional and statutory laws,” he said.

Samantara and others alleged that stress on expediting clearances for major projects including mining and energy in the PRAGATI meetings, chaired by the PM, prompts state authorities to bypass statutory processes of decision-making in matters related to forest and other marginalised communities protected under the constitutional provisions of fifth and sixth schedule, PESA and Forest Rights Act.