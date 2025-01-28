Body of drowned teenager recovered from Bhimkund river in Odisha

BARIPADA: A day after a teenager went missing in Sana Kunda of Baitarani river at Thakurmunda in Mayurbhanj district, the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel recovered his body on Monday.

Police identified the deceased as 19-year-old Biswajit Das of Balikuda in Jagatsinghpur.

Sources said Biswajit along with five youths had come to Bhimkund, a tourist spot in Thakurmunda, for a picnic on Sunday morning. They entered Sana Kunda to take a bath. While bathing, Biswajit accidentally slipped and was pulled into deep water by strong currents.

Unable to find Biswajit, his friends raised an alarm. On being informed, Thakurmunda police and fire personnel reached the spot but failed to trace the missing teenager. Subsequently, the ODRAF was informed about the incident. However, since it was already evening, the rescue operation was called off.

On Monday morning, ODRAF personnel reached Bhimkund and launched a search in the river. At around 9.30 am, Biswajit’s body was retrieved. Police said an unnatural death case was registered and the teenager’s body handed over to his parents. Biswajit worked in a vehicle showroom in Bhubaneswar.