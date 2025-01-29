Six arrested for wild boar meat trade

NUAPADA: In a disturbing case, six individuals including the sarpanch of Samarsingh panchayat in Komna block, were arrested for allegedly buying and selling wild boar meat.

The accused were identified as Upendra Rana, the 41-year-old sarpanch and his associates Ramnivas Rana, Nilandra Lohar, Topi Majhi, Sukal Majhi, and Bana Majhi. They were produced before a court on January 25 with forest officials disclosing the incident on Tuesday.

On January 23, Rana and his associates purchased a domesticated wild boar from Sukal and Bana Majhi in Bariali village under Turekela block of Balangir district for Rs 9,000 via UPI payment. After killing the animal, they sold the meat to villagers and organised a feast with the leftovers. Acting on a tip-off, forest officials raided the Sarpanch’s residence and caught him red-handed.

A case has been registered under Sections 39, 44, 48(A), 49(B), and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act. Khariar ACF Muhammad Mustafa Saleha termed the incident “heinous and unfortunate,” adding that three more suspects remain at large and efforts are underway to apprehend them.