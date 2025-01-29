Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai: PM Modi bats for Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : Asserting his full backing to Odisha in its journey towards fast-paced economic growth and development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said this was the right time to invest in the state.
“Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai (this is the time, the right time). Your investment in this development journey of Odisha will take you to new heights of success. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he said urging investors to explore the vast potential of the state across sectors.
Inaugurating the Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025 here, Modi reaffirmed his love for the state and his commitment to its progress and prosperity.
“As prime minister, I have come here for around 30 times. I have visited Odisha more times than all the prime ministers combined. I have gone to most of the districts in the state. This is due to the love and affection of the people. I have faith in the potential of Odisha, I have faith in the people here,” he said.
Praising Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his government for their efforts in accelerating Odisha’s development, he said the state will soon reach unprecedented heights. Hailing the people of the state, he said they not only share the AI (Aspiration of India) but also have shown a passion to outperform.
“I have personally experienced the skills, hard work and sincerity of the friends from Odisha in Gujarat. I firmly believe Odisha will soon reach the heights of development that no one has imagined,” he said.
‘Odisha presents optimism of new India’
The prime minister said, he considered eastern India to be the growth engine of the country and Odisha has a key role to play in it. “Odisha used to be an important centre in South East Asian trade and its ports were a gateway to India. The Balijatra being celebrated every year stands testimony to Odisha’s strong connection with South East Asia. The state has now begun to revive the glorious heritage in the 21st century,” he said.
Modi also said there was increased interest among ASEAN countries in strengthening trade and traditional connections with Odisha. Referring to the recent remarks of President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto during his visit to India that his genetic sequencing matched with Indian DNA, Modi said, there were probably traces of Odisha in his DNA. He also cited the visit of Singapore President Tharman Shamugaratnam to Odisha and said Singapore was very enthusiastic about its relationship with the state.
Describing the state as an outstanding symbol of the optimism and originality of a new India, Modi said Odisha has a significant role to play in the development of a prosperous India. “It is becoming one of India’s leading states in various industries, including food processing, petrochemicals, port-led development, fisheries, IT, edutech, textiles, tourism, mining, and green energy,” he said calling upon the business and industry to invest in the state will full confidence.
He congratulated the Majhi government for making swift decisions and developing a new ecosystem, considering the potential of different regions in the state. He also observed that this was the biggest business summit in Odisha with five to six times more investors participation over previous years.