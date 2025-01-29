Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai: PM Modi bats for Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : Asserting his full backing to Odisha in its journey towards fast-paced economic growth and development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said this was the right time to invest in the state.

“Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai (this is the time, the right time). Your investment in this development journey of Odisha will take you to new heights of success. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he said urging investors to explore the vast potential of the state across sectors.

Inaugurating the Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025 here, Modi reaffirmed his love for the state and his commitment to its progress and prosperity.

“As prime minister, I have come here for around 30 times. I have visited Odisha more times than all the prime ministers combined. I have gone to most of the districts in the state. This is due to the love and affection of the people. I have faith in the potential of Odisha, I have faith in the people here,” he said.

Praising Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his government for their efforts in accelerating Odisha’s development, he said the state will soon reach unprecedented heights. Hailing the people of the state, he said they not only share the AI (Aspiration of India) but also have shown a passion to outperform.

“I have personally experienced the skills, hard work and sincerity of the friends from Odisha in Gujarat. I firmly believe Odisha will soon reach the heights of development that no one has imagined,” he said.