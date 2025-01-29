Youth kills three-year-old to settle scores with toddler’s father in Odisha

KEONJHAR: Police on Tuesday arrested a youth for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a three-year-old boy to settle scores with the toddler’s father at Munda Sahi under Nahabeda panchayat in Jhumpura block of the district.

The accused, 25-year-old Sritam Munda, reportedly bludgeoned Duryodhan Munda’s son Lucky to death with a stone two days back. He later disposed of the boy’s body in a dry canal.

Police said tribal residents of Munda Sahi celebrated Maghe festival around 10 days back. During the festival, the accused reportedly misbehaved with some women in an inebriated condition. Subsequently, the festival committee held a meeting and imposed a fine on Sritam for his act. Duryodhan played a major role in collecting the fine from the accused.

Since then, Sritam was nursing a grudge against Duryodhan and waiting for an opportunity to settle scores with him. On Sunday afternoon, the accused kidnapped Lucky when the toddler was playing near his house. He took the boy to a nearby forest and killed him with a stone. He then disposed of his body in the dry Kanpur canal near Khendra and returned home.