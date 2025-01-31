‘Bikashita Gaon, Bikashita Odisha’ launched, focus on rural infrastructure development

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday launched the transformative umbrella scheme, ‘Bikashita Gaon, Bikashita Odisha’ with a provision of Rs 5,000 crore aiming to bridge critical development gaps in the villages.

Issuing guidelines for the scheme, the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department said road connectivity to unconnected roads and development of both inter and intra-village roads will be of prime importance under the scheme. It would also cover civic amenities, sports and educational facilities, and micro tourism development to boost rural infrastructure and enhance the quality of life in villages.

For this, the PR&DW department will have the authority to issue clarification and modify the guidelines when required. The guidelines will come into force with immediate effect, a government notification stated.

The state government will adopt a participatory process, starting from gram sabhas, to ensure the projects address real community needs. A five-year perspective plan will be prepared through the gram sabhas. The plans will be submitted to the blocks by the gram panchayats. Basing on the perspective plan, the annual action plan for each financial year will be prepared by the blocks.

The guidelines stated that the project list will be scrutinised by a technical committee at the block level basing on feasibility, admissibility and financial limit. The panchayat samiti will recommend the scrutinised project list to the district collector for approval.