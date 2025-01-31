‘Bikashita Gaon, Bikashita Odisha’ launched, focus on rural infrastructure development

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday launched the transformative umbrella scheme, ‘Bikashita Gaon, Bikashita Odisha’ with a provision of Rs 5,000 crore aiming to bridge critical development gaps in the villages.
Issuing guidelines for the scheme, the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department said road connectivity to unconnected roads and development of both inter and intra-village roads will be of prime importance under the scheme. It would also cover civic amenities, sports and educational facilities, and micro tourism development to boost rural infrastructure and enhance the quality of life in villages.
For this, the PR&DW department will have the authority to issue clarification and modify the guidelines when required. The guidelines will come into force with immediate effect, a government notification stated.
The state government will adopt a participatory process, starting from gram sabhas, to ensure the projects address real community needs. A five-year perspective plan will be prepared through the gram sabhas. The plans will be submitted to the blocks by the gram panchayats. Basing on the perspective plan, the annual action plan for each financial year will be prepared by the blocks.
The guidelines stated that the project list will be scrutinised by a technical committee at the block level basing on feasibility, admissibility and financial limit. The panchayat samiti will recommend the scrutinised project list to the district collector for approval.
The PR&DW department will make the budget provision for the projects. According to the guidelines, 40 per cent of the budget provision under the scheme will be made for the ITDA blocks.
Besides, 35 per cent of the allocation will be utilised for construction of roads, bridges and culverts in rural Odisha (both inter and intra-village roads). Unconnected villages/PVTG habitations, Naxal-dominated and remote hilly areas will also be covered under the scheme for ensuring connectivity.
The guidelines stated that maximum up to 5 pc of the total sanctioned amount can be utilised for new innovative projects for community use. Besides, projects of similar nature taken up by the PR&DW and other departments will also be converged under the scheme.
Also, projects worth less than Rs 3 lakh will not be taken up under the scheme. Those taken up under ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ (AONO) can be completed under the new scheme provided a minimum of 20 per cent expenditure has been incurred, mentioned the guidelines.
GUIDELINES
40% of the budget provision under the scheme will be made for ITDA blocks
35% for construction of roads, bridges, culverts in villages
Max up to 5% of the total sanctioned amount can be utilised for new innovative projects
Projects worth less than Rs 3 lakh will not be taken up under the scheme