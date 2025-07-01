Minor girl raped, one held in Odisha's Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: A 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Golanthara area of Ganjam district, police said on Tuesday. The incident came to the fore after the survivor narrated the ordeal to her parents on Monday.

According to the complaint, a youth lured her to an isolated location and tied up her hands and legs with a rope before allegedly raping her. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused is a distant cousin of the girl.

Police arrested the 19-year-old on Tuesday. Both the survivor and the accused have been medically examined Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said a case has been registered and legal proceedings initiated. The accused is being interrogated and will be produced in court.

Incidentally, this is the fourth such sexual assult incident in Ganjam district in last one month. Last month, a minor girl was allegedly raped in Digapahndi, followed by two other rapes under Golanthara police limits. A college girl was also gang raped in Gopalpur police limits.

This has led a deep concern on the safety and security of minor girls and women in public spaces or even the confines of their homes. Reoccurrence of such heinous crime put a question mark on the efficiency of the police administration, said locals.