Craters on Durgapali ROB weeks after inauguration in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Barely over a month after its grand inauguration, the newly-inaugurated Durgapali railway overbridge (ROB) in Sambalpur has developed craters at multiple spots, raising concerns over the quality of construction.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 60.43 crore, the ROB was inaugurated on May 25 to address the persisting traffic congestion in the area. However, within weeks of opening to the public, the road near Durgapali has sunk, creating a dangerous cavity. Another portion of the road near Lakhmi Dunguri caved in on Thursday evening, trapping a truck in the crater. Emergency efforts were launched late in the night to pull the vehicle out and clear the road.

The ROB spans 947 metre in length and 12.5 metre in width. The railway portion of the ROB has been constructed by the Railways while the approach roads were laid by the Public Works department (PWD). Shockingly, signs of poor quality work were visible from the very next day of the inauguration with sinkholes appearing at two to three places on Durgapali side of the ROB. Though repairs were hurriedly carried out, new craters have now emerged on the opposite side, exposing the fragile construction.