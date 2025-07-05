Two die, four hurt as truck rams into van in Odisha

ROURKELA: Two persons were killed and four others suffered critical injuries after a speeding Hyva truck collided head-on with a van at Mirigidega near JSW Mine Gate within Koida police limits in Sundargarh district on Friday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Abhimanyu Sinku (34) of Keonjhar district and Sajan Yadav (26) of neighbouring Jharkhand, both contractual workers of Kamanda Steel Plant (KSP).

The mishap took place between 7.30 am and 8 am on Koida Market road, about 120 km from Rourkela. IIC of Koida police station JR Pati said six contractual workers of KSP were on way to the plant in a van when the Hyva truck coming from opposite direction rammed into their four-wheeler.

While Sinku and Yadav were killed on the spot, four other workers sustained grievous injuries. They were rushed to Koida community health centre (CHC) and after preliminary treatment, shifted to the JP Hospital at Rourkela.

The IIC said bodies of the deceased have been preserved at the morgue of the CHC for autopsy on Saturday. Efforts are underway to nab the errant truck driver who escaped from the spot after abandoning the truck.