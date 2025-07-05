Union Minister Pradhan launches 52 projects worth Rs 163.85 crore in Odisha's Deogarh

DEOGARH: Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated 52 development projects worth Rs 163.85 crore and laid foundation stones for six others in Deogarh on Friday.
During his visit to the district, Pradhan also launched a series of development, welfare, and environmental initiatives aimed at enhancing infrastructure, livelihood and ecological balance in the region.
The union minister participated in a plantation drive as part of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’ initiative. He inaugurated the 76th Van Mahotsav Week-2025 and planted saplings at Samantrapali in Tileibani block.
Addressing the gathering, Pradhan said Deogarh currently has 23 per cent forest cover and efforts must be made to increase it to 35 per cent. He urged people to actively join the tree plantation movement amid the threat posed by climate change and pollution. On the occasion, he flagged off a ‘Sabuja Ratha’ and felicitated ‘Gaja Sathis’.
Pradhan also inaugurated a newly-constructed bus terminal at Nuabaliroi near Deogarh town. The modern facility, built at a cost of nearly Rs 4 crore, is expected to significantly improve public transport infrastructure in the area. He dedicated solid waste management vehicles and other sanitation equipment to the people of Deogarh.
Later in the day, the union minister attended the ‘Garib Kalyan and Vikas Samavesh’ at Bada Bagicha and highlighted the Central government’s key welfare initiatives. He said Deogarh district holds vast potential in agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, dairy, fishery and allied sectors. Focused efforts will be made to improve irrigation, production, and agro-industries in the coming years, he added.
Pradhan handed over land rights and financial assistance to hundreds of beneficiaries.
Among others, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, Deogarh MLA Romancha Ranjan Biswal, collector Kabindra Sahu, SP Anil Kumar Mishra and Rourkela RCCF Ramaswamy were present.