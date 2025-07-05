Union Minister Pradhan launches 52 projects worth Rs 163.85 crore in Odisha's Deogarh

DEOGARH: Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated 52 development projects worth Rs 163.85 crore and laid foundation stones for six others in Deogarh on Friday.

During his visit to the district, Pradhan also launched a series of development, welfare, and environmental initiatives aimed at enhancing infrastructure, livelihood and ecological balance in the region.

The union minister participated in a plantation drive as part of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’ initiative. He inaugurated the 76th Van Mahotsav Week-2025 and planted saplings at Samantrapali in Tileibani block.

Addressing the gathering, Pradhan said Deogarh currently has 23 per cent forest cover and efforts must be made to increase it to 35 per cent. He urged people to actively join the tree plantation movement amid the threat posed by climate change and pollution. On the occasion, he flagged off a ‘Sabuja Ratha’ and felicitated ‘Gaja Sathis’.