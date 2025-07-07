Orissa HC pulls up SCBMCH on kitchen hygiene and hostel safety concerns

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has taken serious note of the unhygienic conditions at the central kitchen of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH), Cuttack and the lack of safety around the ladies hostel and directed for urgent corrective measures from the authorities.
The division bench comprising Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh was hearing a PIL on civic issues in Cuttack city, including the condition of SCBMCH. The matter was taken up following the court’s earlier order dated June 19, directing an inspection of the hospital facilities.
A report was submitted by the Advocates’ Committee, which visited the hospital on June 30, 2025. The team included Amicus Curiae advocate Bijay Dash, High Court Bar Association president Manoj Mishra, and secretary Avijit Patnaik. Their findings highlighted the deplorable state of the central kitchen, where food for around 3,000 patients is prepared. Photographs attached to the report revealed unhygienic methods of roti preparation, posing serious health risks to patients.
SCBMCH superintendent Dr Goutam Satapathy, appearing virtually, admitted that roti-making machines were non-functional and assured the court of immediate remedial steps, including restoring machine-based preparation and ensuring kitchen hygiene. The bench ordered the superintendent to file an affidavit detailing the measures being taken. The next hearing is scheduled for July 31.
The Advocates’ Committee also reported the presence of unauthorised stalls adjacent to the SCBMCH ladies hostel boundary. The presence of the stalls with unchecked anti-social activities, has been causing distress and insecurity among the women hostel boarders, the committee stated.
DCP Cuttack, Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, assured the court through virtual mode that stern action would be taken to eliminate these illegal stalls and ensure security in the vicinity of the hostel.
The bench emphasised that robust security for women’s hostels must involve comprehensive physical and psychological safety measures. It directed the DCP to file an affidavit on the steps being taken to curb such activities and provide a secure environment for the residents. Both matters will be reviewed during the next hearing on July 31.