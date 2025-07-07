Orissa HC pulls up SCBMCH on kitchen hygiene and hostel safety concerns

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has taken serious note of the unhygienic conditions at the central kitchen of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH), Cuttack and the lack of safety around the ladies hostel and directed for urgent corrective measures from the authorities.

The division bench comprising Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh was hearing a PIL on civic issues in Cuttack city, including the condition of SCBMCH. The matter was taken up following the court’s earlier order dated June 19, directing an inspection of the hospital facilities.

A report was submitted by the Advocates’ Committee, which visited the hospital on June 30, 2025. The team included Amicus Curiae advocate Bijay Dash, High Court Bar Association president Manoj Mishra, and secretary Avijit Patnaik. Their findings highlighted the deplorable state of the central kitchen, where food for around 3,000 patients is prepared. Photographs attached to the report revealed unhygienic methods of roti preparation, posing serious health risks to patients.