Two workers died, one injured in wall collapse in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident on Sunday evening, two workers were killed and another sustained serious injuries when a wall collapsed on them during drain construction work near a school at Balipatna on the outskirts of the capital city.

The deceased have been identified as Tulia Ho and Dale Ho, both aged 28, from Soso police limits of Keonjhar district. The injured worker, Kusha Ho, of the same area was rushed to a local hospital and is currently under treatment there.

The incident occurred in Athantar village. The workers were digging a drain adjacent to the boundary wall of Bengabati upper primary school when the latter came down on them. Initial investigations stated, the wall might have collapsed due to rainfall earlier in the day, weakening its structure. Locals rushed to the spot immediately and pulled the trapped workers from the debris. The three were taken to the local hospital where two were declared dead.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said, “An inquiry has been launched into the incident. It is being ascertained if there was any negligence on part of the contractor. Further action will be initiated accordingly.”

Sources said there were no safety measures such as structural support nor the labourers were provided with protective gear. The drain was being built alongside the widening of road between Athantar and Banamalipur, they added.