46-year-old hacked to death, police suspect past enmity in Odisha

Though the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, police suspect previous enmity could have led to the crime. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M, who visited the crime scene on Monday, said two days back, Dillip was involved in a bike accident with one Pitabash Gowda of the same village.

Following the accident, Pitabash and Dillip had a heated argument over compensation. Dillip reportedly had promised to compensate for the damages but did not pay.

Vivek said on Sunday night, some unidentified persons entered Dillip’s house, dragged him outside and hacked him to death with swords. When some villagers arrived on the scene, the attackers fled taking advantage of the darkness.

A murder case was registered and the deceased’s body seized for autopsy. Police along with the scientific team and sniffer dog visited the crime scene for investigation.

A suspect from Singabadi village has been detained and is being interrogated. “We are investigating the case from multiple angles to ascertain the exact motive behind the murder and identify the miscreants involved in the crime,” the SP added.