Odisha's Vyasanagar municipality EO confined for eight hours, ‘coerced’ to sign files

JAJPUR: Four days before Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation officer Ratnakar Sahoo was brutally assaulted by BJP activists, the executive officer (EO) of Vyasanagar Municipality was allegedly held captive in his office chamber for eight hours.

According to the complaint filed by Vyasanagar Municipality EO Pradeep Kumar Padhy, the incident took place on June 26. Padhy alleged that some councillors under the leadership of the in-charge chairperson of the municipality Subash Bal barged into his official chamber and held him captive for eight hours. They allegedly forced him to sign on some files and caused him mental torture. They also did not allow him to take his regular medicines.

The executive officer went on leave from June 27 after intimating the incident to his superiors. There was, however, no complaint in the local police station either by Padhy or anybody else in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Jajpur district ORS officers association has threatened agitation if action was not taken against the councillors. Association president Kaniska Bodhiswata Das, in a statement, said the association has intimated the incident to the collector and the SP and was promised action in 24 hours. “If no action is taken, we will be forced to alternative measures,” he cautioned.

Contacted, Jajpur collector P Anvesha Reddy said she received an allegation in this regard on Sunday and immediately ordered an inquiry into the incident by two senior officers. “They have been asked to submit a report after which further action will be initiated”, said Reddy.