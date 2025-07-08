Three Maoists including two women surrender in Odisha

PHULBANI/BERHAMPUR: Three hardcore Maoists from Chhattisgarh including two women surrendered before the security forces in Kandhamal district on Monday.

The surrendered Maoists are Made Beti alias Champa (30), Raju Dodi alias Ajaya (35) and Adamo Madhavi alias Manju (27), all members of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit. They were active in Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Boudh districts of Odisha.

IG (Southern Range) Niti Sekhar said while Champa worked for the Bansadhara-Ghumsar-Nagabali (BGN) division, Ajaya and Manju were members of Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the outlawed organisation.

Their task was to reactivate the north-south corridor from Jharkhand to Chhattisgarh through south-centre Odisha. The trio was involved in several anti-development and extremist activities both in Chhattisgarh and Odisha. They have surrendered to live a normal life, said Sekhar.