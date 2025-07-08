Three Maoists including two women surrender in Odisha

PHULBANI/BERHAMPUR: Three hardcore Maoists from Chhattisgarh including two women surrendered before the security forces in Kandhamal district on Monday.
The surrendered Maoists are Made Beti alias Champa (30), Raju Dodi alias Ajaya (35) and Adamo Madhavi alias Manju (27), all members of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit. They were active in Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Boudh districts of Odisha.
IG (Southern Range) Niti Sekhar said while Champa worked for the Bansadhara-Ghumsar-Nagabali (BGN) division, Ajaya and Manju were members of Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the outlawed organisation.
Their task was to reactivate the north-south corridor from Jharkhand to Chhattisgarh through south-centre Odisha. The trio was involved in several anti-development and extremist activities both in Chhattisgarh and Odisha. They have surrendered to live a normal life, said Sekhar.
Police said the trio surrendered due to sustained anti-Naxal operations in interior areas of Kandhamal district which led to death of two Maoist cadres in the recent exchange of fire on June 30. Besides, they were frustrated by the unethical activities in the Maoist organisation like sexual harassment of female cadres and extortion of funds through intimidation.
“The surrendered Maoists expressed that they were disillusioned by the high-handed activities and rude behaviour of senior leaders towards the lower rank cadres. They were also attracted towards the policies of the state government for development and upliftment of the tribal people,” said police.
The IG said the three Maoists would be suitably rehabilitated under the government’s scheme. The presence of Maoists in the region is weakening due to anti-Maoist operations. The anti-Maoist operation will be further intensified to curb Maoist activities in the region, he added.
Kandhamal SP Harisha BC and Commandant of 127th Battalion of CRPF Pankaj Verma were present.