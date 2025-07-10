Drivers' strike forces 95-year-old woman walk 10 kilometre for life-saving injection in Odisha

NUAPADA: With the ongoing statewide strike by the drivers’ association crippling transportation services across Odisha, causing widespread inconvenience to the public, a 95-year-old woman was forced to walk nearly 10 km to receive her final anti-rabies injection.

Mangalbari Mahara, a resident of Sikabahali village under Sinapali block, had earlier undergone treatment following a dog bite incident. As per the doctor’s advice, she needed to complete a series of anti-rabies injections within a stipulated period.

She had to take the final dose on Wednesday. As no vehicle was operating due to the ‘steering down’ agitation by the local drivers' union, accompanied by her son Gurudev Mahara, Mangalbari set out on foot to reach Sinapali Community Health Centre (CHC), nearly 10 km away, for the injection.

Despite her frail health and advanced age, the elderly woman managed to reach the health centre with the help of a walking stick and her son's support. After she was administered the injection, they had no option but to walk back the same distance to their village. “We could not find any vehicle. We had no choice but to walk,” said her son.

The statewide agitation, launched by the Odisha Drivers’ Association, has disrupted normal life since Tuesday, with public and private transport remaining off the roads. Many commuters, particularly those from rural areas, are struggling to access healthcare and essential services.

When asked, Sinapali BDO Karmi Oram said, “I came to know about the incident from the local media. The association which has called for protest is answerable for the incident. The family members of the woman could have borrowed a vehicle from someone to take her for the vaccination.”