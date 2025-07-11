Amid drivers’ strike, 95-year-old woman walks 20 km to get anti-rabies injection

NUAPADA : With the ongoing strike by drivers bringing public transportation to a grinding halt across Odisha, a 95-year-old woman of Sikabahal village in Nuapada’s Sinapali block was forced to walk for around 20 km to receive anti-rabies injection on Wednesday.

The nonagenarian, Mangalbari Mahara, was undergoing treatment after a dog bit her. She was supposed to take her final anti-rabies injection on Wednesday. However, due to lack of transportation facilities due to the ongoing strike, Mangalbari and her son Gurudev Mahara had to walk for around 10 km to reach Sinapali community health centre.

Despite her frail health and advanced age, the elderly woman managed to reach the health centre with the help of a walking stick and Gurudev’s support. After receiving the injection, they returned to Sikabahal by walking.

Sinapali BDO Karmi Oram said, “I came to know about the incident from news reports today. The association, which has called the strike is responsible for such a situation. Moreover, the family could have borrowed a vehicle from someone and taken the woman for vaccination.”

Meanwhile, district president of the drivers’ association Durga Charan Bishi said, “Though we are observing the protest, we have not disrupted essential services. Neither the affected family nor the administration informed us about this particular situation. Had we been informed, we would have certainly extended all necessary help.”

He further said it is the administration’s responsibility to ensure that adequate resources are in place to handle such situations and blaming the association was ‘not justified’.

Following the incident, many pointed out that the family could have called an ambulance for assistance. However, the family cited lack of awareness. “We were unsure whether 108 ambulance could be called for vaccination. We could have borrowed a two-wheeler, but my mother would not have been able to sit on it. We could not find any other vehicle, so we had no choice but to walk,” said Gurudev.

Medical officer of Sinapali CHC Srimaan Sahoo said ambulance services can only be used for taking patients to hospitals and not dropping them back home as two-way service could hamper other emergency pickups.