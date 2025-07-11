Former CM’s daughter Sunita Biswal quits BJD, returns to Congress

ROURKELA: A day after quitting the BJD, Sunita Biswal, daughter of former chief minister Hemananda Biswal, returned to the Congress fold on Thursday.
Sunita (44) had left Congress to join the BJD in March, 2019. Soon after, she was nominated by the BJD from Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat. However, she lost to BJP candidate and the incumbent Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram in the 2019 polls.
Sunita said she would focus on Sundargarh and work in tandem with her younger sister Amita Biswal (40) who is also a member of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) and All India Congress Committee (AICC).
“As a daughter of a former chief minister and despite being a dedicated BJD worker, I was neither given the opportunity to work for the regional party nor given respect. Since I have quit the party, it would not be appropriate to talk about BJD now,” she said.
Sunita further said she and her sister would work together to strengthen the Congress. “My focus would be to work hard and strengthen the party in Sundargarh. If given any other responsibility, I would try to give my best as a disciplined Congress member.”
Sunita joined politics in 2014 and was the working president of the Sundargarh district Congress committee (SDCC). Sources said BJD was at the peak of its popularity when Sunita joined the party. However, she struggled hard to stay afloat amid a galaxy of leaders. She was the state BJD secretary for nearly five years and after 2024 polls, she was not given any new responsibility.
Former OPCC general secretary RK Sarangi welcomed Sunita’s return to Congress and said she carries the legacy of her father. “By working together, we expect to consolidate the Congress base in Sundargarh,” he added.