School teacher arrested for raping widow in Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: A 47-year-old school teacher was arrested on charges of raping a widow in Kendrapara on Saturday.

The accused, Ranjit Mandal, is a teacher at a government primary school in Raigada village under Mahakalapada block in Kendrapara district.

Both the accused and 39-year-old victim are residents of Ramanagar village under Jamboo marine police limits.

Police said the victim’s husband died three years ago and she was staying alone. On Wednesday, the accused convinced the woman to visit Paradip port with him. Due to heavy rain that evening, the river ghat was closed and two could not return to their village.

Mandal persuaded the woman to stay at a hotel in Paradip where he allegedly raped her. He threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed about the incident.

Following this, the victim lodged a complaint with police on Thursday. Acting on the FIR, the accused was arrested on Saturday under section 64 (rape) of the BNS. Both the victim and accused underwent medical examination at Kendrapada district headquarters hospital.

Jamboo marine police station IIC Somyaranjan Biswal said that police is investigating the case. The accused was produced in a court on Saturday.