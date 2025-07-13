Two get jail for illegal timber transport in Mayurbhanj

BHUBANESWAR/BARIPADA: A Mayurbhanj court has sentenced two persons to three year imprisonment for illegal transport of forest timber in Mayurbhanj district in what is seen as an important judgement.

Ajay Dandapat (30) and Dayanidhi Behera (45), both from Sendhakacha village under Kaptipada police limits, were also fined `1,000 by the Udala SDJM court.

The duo was arrested on December 2, 2016, while transporting timber on a motorcycle, in violation of the Orissa Timber and Other Forest Produce Transit Rules, 1980.

Delivering the verdict, SDJM Anurag Dehury observed that the measure of punishment in a case of offence against environment and ecology must depend upon the nature, manner and time of conduct of the offenders and gravity of the offence alleged against them. “Protection of ecological balance can be achieved only by imposing appropriate sentence prescribed,” the order stated.

Forest authorities said, invoking this principle, the court has established that the severity and context of the offence, particularly the illicit timber transportation, will warrant such sentences.

Illegal timber transportation has long threatened forest ecosystems in Mayurbhanj and other parts of the state. The verdict will send a clear message against such offence and uphold ecological integrity, they added.