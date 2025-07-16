Farmers lose sleep as boars and deer damage saplings

KENDRAPARA: Wild boars and spotted deer have reportedly damaged paddy saplings and vegetable crops on vast tracts of farmland in Rajnagar, Aul and Rajkanika, giving sleepless nights to farmers of many villages under these three blocks.
The affected farmers claimed most of these animals come from the nearby Bhitarkankia National Park and enter villages in search of food. The boars and deer raid the agriculture fields and cause extensive damage to paddy saplings. It is happening on a regular basis, they alleged.
Gadadhar Das of Ayatapur said around 20 wild boars entered the village on Saturday in search of food and damaged paddy saplings and vegetable crops of many farmers. The boar and deer menace is on rise in the region, he said.
While the spotted deer feast on paddy saplings, the boars not only damage the saplings but also attack locals. Ramachandra Das, a farmer of Mangarajpur village, was reportedly attacked by a wild boar while he was cultivating his land last week.
The farmers claimed they have already submitted a memorandum to the local forest authorities urging them to check the menace. However, the officials have failed to solve the problem.
Maheswar Behera of Gupti village said, “While the boars and deer damage our crops, the administration hardly does anything. The affected farmers must be given suitable compensation for the loss incurred due to the menace.”
Sources said apart from damaging crops, the wild animals also dig for grubs, tubers and roots to eat, and in the process, overturn the soil.
Contacted, assistant conservator of Forests (ACF) of Bhitarkanika Manas Das said, “We are assessing the crop damage caused by the wild animals. Compensation would be disbursed within 15 days after the affected farmers lodge complaints.”
The ACF further said the Forest department will pay compensation to the people injured in wild boar attack after proper investigation.