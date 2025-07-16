Farmers lose sleep as boars and deer damage saplings

While the spotted deer feast on paddy saplings, the boars not only damage the saplings but also attack locals. Ramachandra Das, a farmer of Mangarajpur village, was reportedly attacked by a wild boar while he was cultivating his land last week.

The farmers claimed they have already submitted a memorandum to the local forest authorities urging them to check the menace. However, the officials have failed to solve the problem.

Maheswar Behera of Gupti village said, “While the boars and deer damage our crops, the administration hardly does anything. The affected farmers must be given suitable compensation for the loss incurred due to the menace.”

Sources said apart from damaging crops, the wild animals also dig for grubs, tubers and roots to eat, and in the process, overturn the soil.

Contacted, assistant conservator of Forests (ACF) of Bhitarkanika Manas Das said, “We are assessing the crop damage caused by the wild animals. Compensation would be disbursed within 15 days after the affected farmers lodge complaints.”

The ACF further said the Forest department will pay compensation to the people injured in wild boar attack after proper investigation.