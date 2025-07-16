Odisha to debar high-risk prisoners from physical appearance in courts

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to maintain public order, the Odisha government has decided to prevent prisoners from physical appearance in court proceedings whose shifting from jail for the process may pose a threat to public safety.
The decision has been taken amid growing concerns over the movement of high-risk individuals, especially those involved in serious criminal activities, who may pose a security threat or disrupt public peace during transit or court appearances.
According to an order issued by the Home department, the director general of prisons in consultation with the director general of police will identify the prisoners or categories of inmates with potential to create public disorder.
The identification of the prisoners and their classification will be based on a set of assessment criteria, including the severity and nature of the offence committed and the grounds on which the person or class of persons confined or detained in the prison.
Besides, the likelihood of the disturbance of public order if the person or class of persons is allowed to be shifted from the jail, general public in interest and intelligence inputs received from a credible source, will also be taken into consideration.
The state government has issued a set of guidelines for identifying such prisoners. “The inmates will be selected after due consultation and fair assessment. Once identified, the records of these inmates will be forwarded to the Home department, which will issue the order of exclusion of the prisoner or a group of prisoners,” the order stated.
The exclusion orders will be communicated to key authorities, including the judicial magistrate or court concerned, superintendent of the respective prisons, and top police and prosecution officials, including the DGP, director general of prisons and director of prosecution. The order will prevent the movement of the specified prisoners, thereby barring their physical appearance in court proceedings.
The guidelines also mandated a biannual review of each exclusion order by the Home department to evaluate the necessity and relevance for its continuance.