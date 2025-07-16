Odisha to debar high-risk prisoners from physical appearance in courts

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to maintain public order, the Odisha government has decided to prevent prisoners from physical appearance in court proceedings whose shifting from jail for the process may pose a threat to public safety.

The decision has been taken amid growing concerns over the movement of high-risk individuals, especially those involved in serious criminal activities, who may pose a security threat or disrupt public peace during transit or court appearances.

According to an order issued by the Home department, the director general of prisons in consultation with the director general of police will identify the prisoners or categories of inmates with potential to create public disorder.

The identification of the prisoners and their classification will be based on a set of assessment criteria, including the severity and nature of the offence committed and the grounds on which the person or class of persons confined or detained in the prison.