Woman concocts fake gangrape story for husband’s arrest

BERHAMPUR: A 27-year-old woman allegedly lodged a false gangrape case to arrest her husband, keeping Berhampur police on toes for the last 24 hours.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M on Tuesday said Nimakhandi police received information that a woman was allegedly gangraped by her husband and his three friends at their rented house on Monday following which she was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

As Berhampur witnessed two gangrape incidents last month, police immediately swung into action and senior officials reached the MCH. The woman reportedly told the police officers that she lost consciousness after being injected with some sedatives by her husband and his friends. Subsequently, she was gangraped. When the woman regained consciousness, her husband had left her with all her jewellery and valuables.

Vivek said basing on the woman’s statement, an FIR was registered and a team consisting of the Town and Sadar SDPOs, Nimakhandi IIC and three sub-inspectors was formed to investigate the incident. Medical examination of the woman was also conducted.

During investigation, police traced her husband who vehemently denied the rape allegation. He told police that his wife had mental health issues and used to quarrel with him over petty issues. On Monday, there was a quarrel between the couple following which the husband left home in frustration. He also told police that his wife lodged the false case to take revenge on him.

The SP said further investigation corroborated the husband’s statement. Police scanned the footage of a CCTV camera installed near the entrance of the couple’s rented house. It was found that none of the husband’s friends visited the house. Except the woman and her husband, no one was seen in the CCTV footage. Besides, the medical examination report of the woman revealed that there were no signs of sexual assault.

Police said as per witnesses and the CCTV footage, the woman and her husband were seen arguing near the entrance of their house in the morning and again during afternoon. Later in the evening, the husband was seen leaving the house on a bike. An eyewitness said someone told the woman to file a rape case in the local police station to ensure that her husband was arrested.

Besides, the couple’s six-year-old daughter revealed that her mother broke their piggy bank and took money from it to pay her school fees. This led an intense quarrel between her parents.

The SP said criminal action will be initiated against the woman for levelling false gangrape allegations after completion of investigation.