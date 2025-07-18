13-year-old found hanging from tree near ashram school in Odisha’s Nuapada district, father suspects foul play

NUAPADA : Mystery shrouds the death of a 13-year-old boy whose body was found hanging from a mahua tree near Sahajat Ashram School within Komna police limits here on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Ashwini Bandichhor, a Class VIII student of the school located in Jatgarh panchayat in Komna block. Police said the student’s body was found at around 10 pm near the school premises. On being informed, Nuapada sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Swadhin Mishra and a local medical officer reached the spot. It was confirmed that a rope was tied around the boy’s neck, indicating death by hanging. However, the exact cause and circumstances leading to the death are yet to be ascertained.

Ashwini’s father Tulsidas Bandichhor lodged a complaint in Komna police station raising suspicions over the possibility of his son taking the extreme step. He said his son had been unwell for the past few days and questioned whether a sick child would be capable of climbing a tree. He urged police to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

The SDPO said, “Preliminary investigation suggests that it is a case of suicide as we have found no signs of foul play. The postmortem has been conducted and further steps will be taken once the report is out. Investigation is underway.”

District welfare officer Diptiman Bhoi said the police have been instructed to examine all possible angles, including Ashwini’s medical history, school environment and any potential external involvement.