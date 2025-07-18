Odisha

Biotech student found dead in hostel room at GIET University, Rayagada

Police suspect suicide over relationship issues; probe underway to ascertain exact cause
The deceased was identified as Himansu Hota of Soro in Balasore district.
BERHAMPUR: A second-year student was found dead in his hostel room on GIET University campus at Gunupur in Rayagada district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Himansu Hota of Soro in Balasore district. He was student of the Biotechnology department. Sources said Hota was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room.

On being informed, Gunupur police reached the spot along with a scientific team and started investigation. Police suspect the student may have taken the extreme step due to issues related to his relationship with a girl.

Investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to his death.

