BERHAMPUR: One person was killed and eight others sustained injuries after a speeding multi-utility vehicle (MUV) overturned on NH-16 near Narayani chowk within Khallikote police limits in Ganjam district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Narasu Reddy (46) of Berhampur’s Ankuli area. Sources said Reddy’s family comprising 12 members including five children were returning from Puri to Berhampur when the mishap took place.

The car was reportedly speeding when the driver lost control of the MUV near Narayani chowk, causing the vehicle to flip multiple times. Locals rescued the occupants of the MUV and rushed them to the hospital. While Reddy was pronounced dead, the injured were admitted to the hospital.

Four of them including two children were later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur after their condition worsened. Police seized the deceased’s body for postmortem and started investigation into the incident.