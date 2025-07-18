Odisha

Two held for duping Odisha woman of Rs 1.56 crore through fake gaming investment

Crime Branch arrests accused from Dhenkanal and Bhubaneswar; victim lured with promise of high returns on gaming platforms
CUTTACK: The Crime Branch of Odisha police has arrested two persons for allegedly duping a woman of over `1.56 crore by luring her to invest in online gaming platforms on the promise of providing lucrative returns.

The accused were identified as Kamadev Rout (47) of Bhuban in Dhenkanal and Bikram Kumar Jethi (32) of Bhubaneswar. On July 7, the victim, 38-year-old Mamata Rout had lodged an FIR with Salipur police alleging some fraudsters cheated her through investment schemes on several gaming platforms.

As per the complainant, she came in touch with the fraudsters in February last year. “Till February 2025, the victim transferred `57.39 lakh to the accused in different phases besides handing over cash of `98.60 lakh,” police said.

