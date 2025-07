JEYPORE: A 25-year-old youth of Kotpad was arrested for allegedly physically exploiting a 20-year-old woman under false promise of marriage on Wednesday.

The accused is Ranjan Kumar Padhiari of Siraguda village under Kotpad police limits in Koraput district.

Police said four months back, Padhiari had lured the victim belonging to same area with false promise of marriage. They eloped and stayed together for over a month at various locations outside the block. During this period, he developed physical relations with the woman assuring her of marriage. Eventually, both returned and Padhiari abandoned the victim in a jungle near her village.

The victim’s parents and villagers tried to resolve the matter amicably with him but failed. Later, Padhiari fled. On March 28, the victim lodged an FIR against him in Jeypore Mahila police station. Learning of the police complaint, the accused absconded and was hiding in different places.

Jeypore Mahila police arrested Padhiari on Wednesday. A case was registered against him and he was produced in Jeypore SDJM court on the day.