Woman tries to poison two daughters, end life in Bonai

ROURKELA: A 35-year-old woman reportedly tried to poison her two teenage daughters and end her life in Bonai sub-division of Sundargarh district on Thursday night.

The woman, Tarini Munda, and her two daughters are recuperating in Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). The incident took place at Bandhaberna village within Lahunipada police limits.

Sources said Tarini was frustrated with the lack of peace in her family life due to the everyday abusive behaviour and torture from her alcoholic husband. Unable to bear the abuse, she tried to end her life and poison her daughters.

IIC of Lahunipada police station Suraj Jhankar said as per preliminary investigation, the woman consumed pesticide first. Later, she gave soft drink laced with the pesticide to her daughters. Soon after, all three of them started to show symptoms of poisoning. Family members rushed them to Bonai sub-divisional hospital.

As their condition was serious, they were later shifted to the RGH. Condition of the trio is stable now. The IIC said no case has been registered yet and the alcoholic husband is attending to his wife and daughters at the RGH.