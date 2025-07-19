Woman tries to poison two daughters, end life in Bonai

ROURKELA: A 35-year-old woman reportedly tried to poison her two teenage daughters and end her life in Bonai sub-division of Sundargarh district on Thursday night.
The woman, Tarini Munda, and her two daughters are recuperating in Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). The incident took place at Bandhaberna village within Lahunipada police limits.
Sources said Tarini was frustrated with the lack of peace in her family life due to the everyday abusive behaviour and torture from her alcoholic husband. Unable to bear the abuse, she tried to end her life and poison her daughters.
IIC of Lahunipada police station Suraj Jhankar said as per preliminary investigation, the woman consumed pesticide first. Later, she gave soft drink laced with the pesticide to her daughters. Soon after, all three of them started to show symptoms of poisoning. Family members rushed them to Bonai sub-divisional hospital.
As their condition was serious, they were later shifted to the RGH. Condition of the trio is stable now. The IIC said no case has been registered yet and the alcoholic husband is attending to his wife and daughters at the RGH.
Meanwhile, a lady AYUSH doctor reportedly died due to overdose of sleeping pills in Bargaon on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Salila Panda (42), an AYUSH doctor posted at Runga primary health centre (PHC) in Bargaon. She was found dead on the bed in her residence.
Salila’s husband Debabrata Mishra said he woke up to go to the toilet in the night and found his wife sleeping abnormally, He rushed her to Bargaon community health centre (CHC) where she was declared dead.
Rajgangpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) BB Bhoi said the deceased doctor’s in-laws and parental relatives have not complained of any foul play. In his complaint, her husband stated that Salila fell unconscious from overdose of sleeping pills. On being taken to the Bargaon CHC, she was pronounced brought dead.
Bhoi said the woman’s body was handed over to her family after postmortem on Friday. “Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of death. The circumstances leading to the doctor overdosing herself with sleeping pills are under probe. An unnatural death case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” the SDPO added.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)