AIIMS-Bhubaneswar bars public gatherings in view of political protests

BHUBANESWAR: Amid mounting tension, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar authorities on Saturday issued a stern advisory restricting public gatherings and noisy demonstrations on its premises.

The decision came after leaders of various political parties along with their supporters, staged a protest in front of the hospital’s burn unit, demanding stringent action against those involved in the Balanga incident.

As BJD and Congress workers continued to stage protests till late evening, the Khurda district administration imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in front of the burn unit of AIIMS to maintain law and order.

Earlier, medical superintendent Dr DK Parida urged people to refrain from assembling near the hospital’s entry points to avoid disruption in patient care.

“Considering the fact that there are many patients inside the hospital premises, public gathering and producing noise are not advisable. It will hamper patient care and increase the rate of infection. Therefore, it is requested to stay away from the hospital entry point and not to gather inside the lobby,” read the notice.

The protest, which was held to express public outrage over the deteriorating law and order situation and rising concerns over women’s safety, prompted authorities to step up security measures. Three platoons of police force were deployed to ensure law and order on the hospital campus.

Commissioner of Police S Dev Datta Singh said, “We should not create any kind of hindrance inside the hospital campus. Every minute counts during the treatment of critical cases.”