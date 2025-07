BHUBANESWAR: The Housing and Urban Development department will launch a five-day special drive from Monday to resolve grievances of citizens at the urban local bodies level. The drive will continue till July 25.

It will focus on prompt redressal of complaints from citizens received through multiple platforms including the Jana Sunani portal, Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) and ULB-level helpdesks.

H&UD officials said all commissioners of municipal corporations and executive officers of municipalities and NACs have been directed to mobilise teams and streamline grievance-handling mechanisms to ensure that all backlog grievances are addressed within the said period.

“The main objective of the special drive is to promptly address grievances related to sanitation, water supply, street lighting, drainage, waste management, building plan approvals and other civic services and restore public trust in good governance,” said an official from the department.

He said the department has instructed the civic bodies to submit an action taken report (ATR) by July 29 on the drive highlighting the number of grievances resolved, system-level improvements made, and citizen feedback received.