Headmaster, teacher held in Class IX student harassment case in Odisha

BALASORE: Raibania police on Sunday night detained the headmaster and a science teacher of Chamargaon high school in connection with a case of sexual harassment of a Class IX girl student.

Police said last week, the student’s mother had lodged a complaint with the school headmaster accusing the science teacher of sexually harassing her daughter. She claimed that the accused teacher was harassing other girl students in a similar way. The students did not report the matter to the school authorities out of fear of retribution from the teacher.

Though a week passed, the headmaster reportedly did not take any action against the teacher. Subsequently, the mother filed a complaint in Raibania police station on Sunday.