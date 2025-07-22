Headmaster, teacher held in Class IX student harassment case in Odisha

BALASORE: Raibania police on Sunday night detained the headmaster and a science teacher of Chamargaon high school in connection with a case of sexual harassment of a Class IX girl student.
Police said last week, the student’s mother had lodged a complaint with the school headmaster accusing the science teacher of sexually harassing her daughter. She claimed that the accused teacher was harassing other girl students in a similar way. The students did not report the matter to the school authorities out of fear of retribution from the teacher.
Though a week passed, the headmaster reportedly did not take any action against the teacher. Subsequently, the mother filed a complaint in Raibania police station on Sunday.
In her complaint, the woman alleged that the science teacher touched her daughter inappropriately in the school. He would also make obscene gestures and call her to a lonely place alone. “My daughter reported the matter to the headmaster a week ago. I too lodged a complaint with the headmaster but no action was taken against the accused teacher,” she claimed.
Raibania IIC Lopamudra Panda said after receiving the complaint, police picked up the school headmaster and the accused teacher from their respective homes in Basta area. “The duo has been detained and we are interrogating them. Further investigation is underway,” Panda added.