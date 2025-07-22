Man murders two members of family, held in Odisha

PADMAPUR: A 35-year-old man reportedly murdered two members of his family over a dispute in Pathuri village within Padmapur police limits here on Monday.

The accused, Shashibhusan Nag, later surrendered before the police after committing the crime. Police identified the deceased as Shashibhusan’s aunt Belamati Nag (50) and sister Sabitri Nag (20).

Sources said Shashibhusan had a heated argument with his family members over an alleged theft. The dispute took a violent turn when the accused attacked Belamati, Sabitri and elder brother Bisikesan Nag with a sharp weapon.

While Belamati and Sabitri died on the spot, Bisikesan suffered critical injuries in the attack. On hearing their screams, neighbours reached their house and rushed Bisikesan to Padmapur sub-divisional hospital.

Soon after the incident, Shashibhusan walked into the local police station and surrendered. Padmapur police have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS. A police official said the accused is being interrogated and further investigation is underway.